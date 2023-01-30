“They’ve done a great job,” Teresa Gorges said of her Lego League kids, in their first year.
The students in grades 4-6, explained to the school board members how they built and programmed their robots. They demonstrated directing the robot to complete a mission. She described it as a “thinking sport.” The group surprised her by qualifying for state as a rookie team. They will travel to Post Falls in February.
