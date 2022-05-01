The City of Kamiah’s new electronic utility billing and payment service went live on April 7, according to the deputy city clerk, Mike Tornatore.
The new system will make it easier for Kamiah property owners to pay their bills online. Customers can request e-statements. Instead of receiving a paper bill, they would receive a text or email to notify them to view the bill online.
April 21, The Clearwater Progress
