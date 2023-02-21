Janae Anderson, Kamiah School District music and theater director, is delighted with the new drums and percussion instruments. She recently bought the instruments with a $5,000 grant from the Kamiah Education Foundation. The sounds of kids playing tubanos, alto and bass metallophones, contrabass marimba bars, and guiros provide a vibrant feeling of joy to the music room.
Feb. 16, The Clearwater Progress
