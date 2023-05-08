On April 21 and 22, Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) hosted training sessions in the 1100 block of Ridgewood Road in Kamiah. This training included flash-over training, water handling operations (pumping, drafting, hose), live fire, Denver Drill, firefighter survival, ventilation and vent-over fire and firefighter rescue. Along with KFR firefighters, departments from across the region attended: White Bird, Elk City, BPC (Battle Ridge, Pleasant Valley, Clearwater), Ridgerunner and Carrot Ridge.
May 4, The Clearwater Progress
