The release of Kamiah Fire-Rescue’s (KFR) 2022 Annual Report shows call volumes have nearly doubled since 2020. From 420 calls in 2020, 617 calls in 2021 and 801 calls in 2022, the demand for services continues to increase. KFR serves from the mountaintops to the river valley, spanning the Lewis County/Idaho County boundary.

March 9, The Clearwater Progress

