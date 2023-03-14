The release of Kamiah Fire-Rescue’s (KFR) 2022 Annual Report shows call volumes have nearly doubled since 2020. From 420 calls in 2020, 617 calls in 2021 and 801 calls in 2022, the demand for services continues to increase. KFR serves from the mountaintops to the river valley, spanning the Lewis County/Idaho County boundary.
March 9, The Clearwater Progress
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.