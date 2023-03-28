Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Kamiah High School (KHS) counselor Jeannette Wilcox introduced Logan Landmark and Colton Sams as the valedictorians. Everett Skinner and Kaitlynn Everett are the salutatorians.

The two valedictorians earned straight A’s for all their classes for a 4.0 GPA. The salutatorians were close behind with a 3.98 GPA each.

