A grand jury has indicted a Washington State University student in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students.
Bryan Kohberger has been in custody since his Dec. 30 arrest, and faces first-degree murder charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. The students were found dead in an off-campus house on Nov. 13.
