Sunshine returned for the first Kooskia Farmers’ Market of the season on Thursday, June 2.

Watch for the market every Thursday this summer from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If you have questions, contact Melissa Knapton, market manager, at 208-739-1602.

June 9, The Clearwater Progress

