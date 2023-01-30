Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

“It’s a wonderful family I have,” said Mary Bishop, longtime Kooskia resident, who recently turned 100 years old. She was born on Jan. 25, 1923, to Lara Mae and John Elmer in Kansas.

Bishop expressed how excited she was for her birthday party coming up.

