BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a Kootenai County woman was sentenced Friday, March 19, for unlawful practice of midwifery.
70-year-old Makaia M. Foster, of Hayden, pleaded guilty just prior to her sentencing.
An investigation revealed that between November 2016 and April 2018, Foster assisted in the delivery of three babies as a midwife. Each mother was a Medicaid client. Foster later submitted claims to Medicaid for payment and was paid with Medicaid funds for her services. Foster later admitted to an investigator that she assisted in each of the three deliveries and that she was not a licensed midwife at the time. Idaho law requires that midwives be licensed. Medicaid also requires midwives to be licensed in order to receive payment for their services.
March 22, Office of the Attorney General Lawrence Wasden
