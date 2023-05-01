Concerned about the behavior of some Kamiah sports fans, the board discussed how to strengthen the school district’s enforcement. Policy No. 4330 governs spectator conduct and sportsmanship for athletic and cocurricular events.
“We need to add some teeth to enforcement,” Trustee Jesse Hunt said, expressing concern about some fans’ behavior. “Kamiah’s getting a reputation,” he added.
