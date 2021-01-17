Due to the regional increase of COVID-19 cases the Lewis County Courthouse, including the sheriff’s office, auditor’s office, assessor’s office, prosecutor’s office, and treasurer’s office will be open by appointment only.
The sheriff’s and assessor’s offices will be serving Lewis County residents only for driver’s license, concealed weapons permit, vehicle registration, and vehicle tilting.
Jan. 14, Lewis County Herald
