Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

This summer, around 100 13-18 year olds from Japan and their chaperones spent three weeks in the United States as a result of the Japanese LABO youth exchange program.

So, what exactly is LABO? According to [Adams County University Extension educator Tyanne] Roland, the program is similar to 4-H, one of the U.S.’s youth development programs through agricultural education and it has had a youth exchange program with the U.S. for 30-plus years.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments