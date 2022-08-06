Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The fabulous Lack Family band will be performing on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Veterans Memorial Peace Park in Council, beginning at 7 p.m.

July 27, The Record Reporter

