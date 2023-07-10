Friday afternoon [June 23] at 4 p.m., roughly 150 volleyball players gathered inside Prairie High School to compete in the annual Dusk ‘Til Dawn tournament.
In attendance were teams from Bonners Ferry, Asotin, Tri Valley, St. Maries, Lewiston, Centennial Baptist, Dayton and Prairie.
In the single elimination bracket on the varsity side of the gym, in round 1 Centennial Baptist and Asotin were eliminated. Round 2 saw St. Maries lose to Prairie while Tri Valley fell to Lewiston. The championship game was then played between Lewiston and Prairie. In the best two out of three volleyball match Prairie ended up the champions after winning two games.
June 29, Cottonwood Chronicle
