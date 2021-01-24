The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners has given its final approval to a land exchange with the Bureau of Land Management, trading endowment trust land within the Owyhee Canyonland Wilderness with federal lands outside the designated wilderness area. More than 31,000 acres of non-wilderness federal land will be exchanged for nearly 24,000 acres of state endowment land.
This nearly 12-year process, that began in 2008, has involved numerous stakeholders.
Jan. 19, Idaho Department of Lands
