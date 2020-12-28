The State Land Board on Tuesday questioned whether a phased long-term management proposal for state endowment lands around McCall caters too much to local preferences.
The plan aired by the Idaho Department of Lands on Tuesday in Boise would guide management about 5,500 acres of state land around McCall based on local growth as foreseen in city planning documents.
Dec. 17, The Star News
