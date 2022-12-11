Regional News standing
Qaya Mikel Gordon, 20, of Lapwai, Idaho, was sentenced to six years in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

After a two-and-a-half-day trial in June 2022, a federal jury found Gordon guilty of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. According to trial testimony and court records, on Nov. 1, 2021, Gordon went into a building where his mother and her then-boyfriend were staying and repeatedly struck them both with a hammer. He also hit a six-month-old puppy in the attack. All injured parties required treatment by medical personnel.

