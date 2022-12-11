Qaya Mikel Gordon, 20, of Lapwai, Idaho, was sentenced to six years in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.
After a two-and-a-half-day trial in June 2022, a federal jury found Gordon guilty of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. According to trial testimony and court records, on Nov. 1, 2021, Gordon went into a building where his mother and her then-boyfriend were staying and repeatedly struck them both with a hammer. He also hit a six-month-old puppy in the attack. All injured parties required treatment by medical personnel.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.