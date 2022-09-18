Local law enforcement warns the public about a surge in new types of fentanyl called “skittles” or “rainbow.”
Over the weekend, Coeur d’Alene police seized about 50 multi-colored pills. Of all the seized pills, no matter the color, “M-30” was imprinted on them.
There is no indication that the new form of fentanyl is more powerful. However, several overdoes, including fatal overdoes, of children as young as 15 have been documented in the area. Investigators believe most illicit fentanyl is manufactured in Mexico and smuggled into the United States through Mexico-based drug cartels.
Sept. 7, Clearwater Tribune
