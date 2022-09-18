Regional News standing
Local law enforcement warns the public about a surge in new types of fentanyl called “skittles” or “rainbow.”

Over the weekend, Coeur d’Alene police seized about 50 multi-colored pills. Of all the seized pills, no matter the color, “M-30” was imprinted on them.

