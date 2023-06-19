The 2024 Lewis County Fair Royalty applications are open to high school or homeschool students in grades nine through eleven, who attend school in a Lewis County district: Craigmont, Kamiah or Nezperce or reside in Lewis County. Applications are due to the Fair Board office by Friday, June 30. Fair dates are Sept. 28 – Oct. 1.
For information, contact 208-937-2472. Applications can be submitted at www.lewiscounty.us or lewiscountyfairboard@gmail.com.
