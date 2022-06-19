Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The large Impact Grant application will be available on the Foundation’s website at lewisclarkhealth.org beginning June 1. Impact Grant applications are due by July 31.

Priority for these grants are given to nonprofit or government agency applicants that demonstrate a commitment to long-term vision and projects that address the root causes that affect health, improve wellness, and help prevent disease.

June 9, Cottonwood Chronicle

