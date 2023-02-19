Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) freshman Kayleigh Philippi is believed to have become the youngest member ever appointed to the city of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) after the Lewiston City Council recently confirmed her appointment.
Philippi is an 18-year-old freshman from Meridian who is majoring in secondary education: English at the college.
“I just like being involved in my community,” Philippi said. “I think it is important to be involved in things that can affect me or my family.”
The HPC was created by the Lewiston City Council in 1975 to administer any historic district, site or area so designated by council. The commission is a nine-member volunteer group that works on behalf of the council to implement its mission of historic preservation and preserve Lewiston’s historic footprint.
Feb. 16, Lewis Clark State College
