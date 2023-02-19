Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) freshman Kayleigh Philippi is believed to have become the youngest member ever appointed to the city of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) after the Lewiston City Council recently confirmed her appointment.

Philippi is an 18-year-old freshman from Meridian who is majoring in secondary education: English at the college.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments