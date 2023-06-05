The Orofino Green Power FIRST Lego League Team 44841 was invited to attend the Western Edge Invitational FLL Robotics Competition May 11-14 in Long Beach, California. The team competed with their robot “Frankenstein: on the field, completing 10 of the 15 missions, earning a score of 220.
May 24, Clearwater Tribune
