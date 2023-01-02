According to Roy Hill, director of the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department, the downgraded weight limit will be permanent on the Lenore Bridge. The Idaho Transportation Department recently determined that the bridge along U.S. Highway 12 is not adequate for carrying current legal loads and the weight limit must be reduced.
Dec. 21, Clearwater Tribune
