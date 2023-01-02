Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

According to Roy Hill, director of the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department, the downgraded weight limit will be permanent on the Lenore Bridge. The Idaho Transportation Department recently determined that the bridge along U.S. Highway 12 is not adequate for carrying current legal loads and the weight limit must be reduced.

Dec. 21, Clearwater Tribune

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments