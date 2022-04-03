The Meadows Valley Rural Fire District is proposing a permanent tax levy increase on the November ballot. The levy would increase the operating budget for the Meadows Valley Ambulance. The Ambulance District is a standalone taxing district that is governed by Adams County.
The Fire District cannot continue to fund the Ambulance District. Without the levy increase both districts will soon be completely depleted in funds.
March 30, The Record-Reporter
