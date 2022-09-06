Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Lewis County Fair Parade ‘Getting’ Western at the Lewis County Fair,’ will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Cottonwood starting at 1 p.m.

Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. at a table at the corner of Front Street and Lewiston Street with entries accepted until 12:30 p.m.

