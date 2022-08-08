Regional News standing
Princesses, and even a few princes, attended the Lewis County Fair Royalty Ball on Saturday, July 23, at the Eller Building in Nezperce. The event allowed attendees – around 30, including adults – to dress in formal wear as they enjoyed snacks and took part in various activities.

Aug. 4, The Clearwater Progress

