The Second District Magistrate Commission conducted interviews on March 23 for the Lewis County Magistrate Judge position that was vacated by Magistrate Victoria Olds, who filled the vacant Magistrate Judge position in Nez Perce County.

After deliberation, and unanimous vote, the commission selected Paige Nolta. Nolta is the owner of Nolta Law Office, PLLC. She obtained her undergraduate degree in Political Science from Boise State University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Idaho College of Law. Her firm currently handles public defense work in Nez Perce County. She has handled cases in private practice and has been a public defender in Lewis County, a conflict public defender with the Nez Perce Tribe, and served a term with the Idaho Public Defense Commission.

