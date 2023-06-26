Lewis County’s new ‘super safety ticket’ program rewards children caught demonstrating safe behavior. Described by Sheriff Jason Davis as “the only ticket you want to get,” actions such as wearing a helmet when riding a bicycle, skateboard or scooter garner a reward. Good pedestrian behavior such as looking both ways before crossing a street and using crosswalks are also subject to ticketing.
June 22, The Clearwater Progress
