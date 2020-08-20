The Lewis Soil Conservation District will be electing two supervisors on November 3, 2020 general election
Nomination petitions are available at the District Office at 521 Oak in Nezperce, Idaho. The petitions must be completed and returned to the district office by September 1, 2020.
Aug. 20, Lewis County Herald
