COEUR D’ALENE – Christopher William Bounds, 38, of Lind, Washington, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 322 months in federal prison. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Bounds to serve ten years of supervised release following his prison sentence, pay a $2,400 fine, and ordered the forfeiture of sixteen firearms. In August 2020, a federal jury sitting in Coeur d’Alene convicted Bounds on six federal charges, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a drug addict, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Evidence presented during the four-day trial established that Quad Cities Drug Task Force detectives worked with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office to stop Bounds’ vehicle when Bounds was leaving Lewiston, Idaho. Officers searched Bounds’ vehicle and seized two pounds of pure methamphetamine, one pound of heroin, cash, and sixteen loaded firearms. Testimony at trial showed that the drugs were valued at over $32,000. Bounds’ cell phone was also seized and a search revealed that Bounds was a wholesale distributor of methamphetamine and heroin in Idaho and Eastern Washington. The jury also heard evidence that Bounds used an assault rifle for protection when meeting with cartel-level drug traffickers a couple days before the traffic stop. Bounds has multiple felony convictions which prohibit him from possessing firearms.
April 28, United States Attorney’s Office District of Idaho
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.