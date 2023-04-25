Lewiston Police arrested a 21-year-old Lewiston man for burglary, two counts of grand theft and an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant after executing a search warrant on his home in the 700 block of 7th Avenue in Lewiston on April 19 with assistance from the Quad Cities Drug Task Force.
Colin Hawkins was arrested at about 1:37 p.m. following a search warrant that stemmed from an April 17 investigation by Lewiston Police Officer Tyler Knigge of several car burglaries in Lewiston. During the investigation, Officer Knigge learned a shotgun and other property had been taken from multiple vehicles in a Lewiston parking lot. Hawkins was identified as the suspect.
