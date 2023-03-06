Lewiston Police Detectives arrested a 41-year-old Lewiston man on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and felony injury to a child following a traffic stop at about 1813 hours [6:13 p.m.] on Feb. 27.
Michael Lansdowne was stopped by police officers in Lewiston. His 3-year-old daughter was in the vehicle with him when he was contacted by officers. Detectives applied for a search warrant for Lansdowne’s vehicle, person and home. They found about 889 grams of methamphetamine and about 12 grams of heroin in the trunk of the vehicle. Search of the home uncovered another approximately 18 grams of heroin and two firearms.
