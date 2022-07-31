Regional News standing
COEUR D’ALENE – A Lewiston man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to evidence presented in court, and in court documents, Ricky Dale Faulkner, 57, was arrested when task force officers executed a search warrant at his residence and seized over one pound of methamphetamine, cash and a handgun. Faulkner’s cell phone was also seized and data on the phone showed Faulkner was distributing methamphetamine to people in the Lewiston, Idaho, and Clarkson, Wash., area.

