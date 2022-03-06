Regional News standing
COEUR D'ALENE – A Lewiston man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, Richard Lee Black, 43, of Lewiston, conspired with Helene Martensen, 51, and Adam Johnson, 34, both of Clarkston, Washington, to distribute methamphetamine in the Lewiston area.

Lewiston Police Department detectives, assigned to the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, arrested Black in January 2020, when he was found in possession of distribution quantities of methamphetamine, empty baggies, a digital scale and cash. Several months later, in June 2020, after a significant collaborative effort, the FBI North Idaho Violent Crime Task Force stopped the vehicle of Martensen and Johnson and seized approximately two pounds of methamphetamine.

March 4, District of Idaho Department of Justice

