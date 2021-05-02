COEUR D’ALENE – Jonathan Leo Pope, 25, of Lewiston, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 46 months in federal prison for possession of stolen firearms. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Pope to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence and to pay $5,800 in restitution to the victims of his offense. Pope pleaded guilty to the charge on June 10, 2020.
According to court records, on November 5, 2019, Pope entered the home of a Lewiston couple while they were away on vacation. During the burglary, Pope stole twelve firearms and coins. A day later, Lewiston Police detectives arrested Pope after identifying him as one of the burglars. Pope admitted to entering the home, stealing guns and coins, and helped officers recover the firearms. At the time of the burglary, Pope was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2015 conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Nez Perce County.
April 27, United States Attorney’s Office District of Idaho
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.