COEUR D'ALENE – Bren Allen Goodnight, 31, of Lewiston, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to six years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
According to court records, Lewiston Police Department detectives contacted Goodnight in March 2019, outside a Lewiston grocery store. Detectives developed probable cause to believe that drugs were within the vehicle Goodnight was driving and searched the vehicle. Detectives located and seized a Glock handgun and ammunition. Goodnight could not possess the firearm or ammunition because he had previously been convicted of a felony drug offense in Asotin County, Washington.
The investigation showed that Goodnight obtained this firearm from Benjamin Negrete. In July 2020, Negrete was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by six years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Lewiston PD detectives also investigated that case.
Oct. 7, U.S. District Court of Idaho
