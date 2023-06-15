Mayor Daniel Johnson has declared a local disaster emergency following the widespread flooding that struck the city on Friday, June 9. This declaration has been issued in response to the hazardous conditions created by the widespread flooding that occurred, which continues to present a significant risk to the safety, well-being, and ongoing flood recovery efforts of all citizens.
The flash flood, classified as a rare 50-year event, occurred on June 9, 2023, when an intense thunderstorm unleashed a deluge of rain, exceeding half an inch within a mere 10 minutes. The consequences were immediate and severe, as roads and public infrastructure suffered substantial damage, impeding transportation and causing road closures.
