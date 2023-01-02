In court today, Chloe Marks (14 yoa, Lewiston) pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder with an extended sentence for use of a firearm for her role in the attempted murder of victim GH. On the night of Feb. 27, 2022, Marks and Triston Arnzen (15 yoa, Lewiston) made a plan to kill victim GH and his daughter in the 600 block of Bryden Drive in Lewiston. Arnzen allegedly took the Ruger 9mm pistol from the top of the fridge and gave it to Marks. She then went into the bedroom to find victim GH watching a video. Marks aimed the pistol at the victim and shot one round into his neck. She then gave the gun to Arnzen, who allegedly fired two more rounds at victim GH before firing one round toward the second victim (GH’s daughter).
Sentencing for Marks is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Arnzen is set for a status conference on Jan. 19, 2023. Arnzen has pleaded not guilty.
