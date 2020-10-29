The City of Lewiston Police Department needs your help identifying the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred at the Liberty Mart in North Lewiston, 226 W. 22nd Street North, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. The crime was reported at 10:55 p.m. on Oct. 27, and the suspect has been described as an older, white male wearing a white coat, black stocking cap, glasses, black jeans, and brown work boots. The suspect reportedly brandished a handgun to the clerk and demanded money. After receiving money, the suspect left the store and is believed to have driven oﬀ in a dark colored, newer model Toyota Tacoma Pickup.
If you have any information regarding this incident or this suspect, please contact Detective Brian Erickson at 208-746-0171, or by email: berickson@cityoﬂewiston.org.
