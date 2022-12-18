Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork of the Clearwater River on Nov. 13.
The 2022 season for coho salmon is open Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Season & Rules page of the Idaho Fish and Game website.
