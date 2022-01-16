On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the Lewiston City Council’s first regular meeting of the year, the city’s form of government transitioned from Council-Manager to Mayor-Council. Before this historical change, the City had been operating under the Council-Manager form of government for 58 years, starting in 1964 when voters passed a special election ballot issue.
With this change in government comes a change in leadership. Newly elected Mayor Daniel Johnson was administered the oath of office at the meeting and will now serve as the City’s Chief Administrative Official for a term of four years. The newly elected city council members were also administered the oath of office.
Jan. 10, The City of Lewiston
