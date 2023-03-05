Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The House Education Committee grappled with two library bills Wednesday morning. And after nearly three hours of heated testimony, both bills remain with the committee.

House Bill 139 bans “harmful materials” from libraries and imposes fines on libraries that violate the ban. House Bill 227 requires libraries to implement policies for selecting and removing materials, and for parents to question materials or restrict their child’s access. HB 227 does not codify any civil or criminal penalties.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments