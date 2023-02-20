Billed the “School and Library Protection Act,” the bill would prohibit schools and libraries from distributing obscene materials to minors.
But this new bill makes one significant departure from a controversial libraries proposal from 2022. The current bill calls for civil penalties if a library violates the ban. A year ago, the House passed a bill that could have exposed librarians to criminal prosecution. The Senate did not take up last year’s bill.
The new bill outlines — often in graphic detail — library materials that would be defined as obscene and “harmful to minors.” The bill’s wording carves out exceptions for materials that have “serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors, according to prevailing standards in the adult community.”
The bill’s cosponsors include Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, and the Idaho Family Policy Center, a conservative Christian lobbying group.
On Monday, center president Blaine Conzatti hailed the introduction of what he called “library smut legislation.”
“No one is talking about banning books,” he said in a news release. “We’re simply asking that schools and libraries take reasonable steps to prevent children from accessing pornographic material.”
