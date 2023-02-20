Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Billed the “School and Library Protection Act,” the bill would prohibit schools and libraries from distributing obscene materials to minors.

But this new bill makes one significant departure from a controversial libraries proposal from 2022. The current bill calls for civil penalties if a library violates the ban. A year ago, the House passed a bill that could have exposed librarians to criminal prosecution. The Senate did not take up last year’s bill.

