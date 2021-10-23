LEWISTON — Life Flight Network, the nation’s largest not-for-profit air ambulance provider, announced the addition of a fixed-wing critical care transport base in Lewiston, Idaho. This new service will augment existing helicopter and fixed-wing services in north central Idaho, eastern Washington, eastern Oregon, and western Montana. The new fixed-wing base, slated to open this winter, will serve as a standalone base of operations with dedicated pilots, mechanics, nurses, and paramedics.
Oct. 18, Life Flight Network
