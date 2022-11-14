Donations of turkeys and accompanying items are needed in order to assist local families in Clearwater County this year.
Feed America reports Clearwater County has approximately 1,202 food deprived individuals living in the area. Many of these are seniors who are living at, or below, the poverty level.
