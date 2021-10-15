The Cottonwood Lions Club is currently doing a major restoration of the Veterans Monument located at the city park and need public input. If you know of any nameplates that are not correct or if you would like someone added to it, please email us at cottonwoodlionsclub@gmail.com. Or mail your information to PO Box 46, Cottonwood, ID 83522.
For additions we need the member’s full name, branch of service and dates of service.
Example:
Doe, John
US Army, 1965-68
Oct. 14, Cottonwood Chronicle
