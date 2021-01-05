An Ambulance update was provided to Clearwater County Commissioners at their regular meeting Dec. 28, by Interim Director Don Gardener. Though the county has experienced a significant spread of the coronavirus, approximately 200 of the county’s confirmed cases were found within the Idaho Correctional Facility and perhaps another 40 t the Youth Challenge Academy in Pierce. Gardener stated, surprisingly, that the number of calls for service this month has not changed much from the number of calls received last year at this time.
Dec. 30, The Clearwater Tribune
