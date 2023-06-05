Thanks to the YMCA Youth in Government program, 10 Kamiah High School (KHS) students gained hands-on experience in how the legislative process works. The program, in its 87th year, seeks to inspire youth to think through some of the issues Idahoans face and learn how they can make a difference.
Students from nine Idaho High Schools joined this year’s Youth in Government session, April 26-27, at the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise. KHS government teacher Nancy Reynolds invited KHS students of any grade level to participate. James Aragon, Chaise Farris, Leila Guffey, Zoe Hooper, Larkin Paul, Johnny Ross, Wyatt Wanaka, Brooklynn Weddle and Alexa Wilkins from KHS, along with Lance Labrum, a homeschooled student, formed Kamiah’s delegation.
