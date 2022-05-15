Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Kaycee Hudson, Riley Schwartz and Grace Beardin were invited to represent Orofino at the 2022 Inland Northwest Volleyball Showcase held Saturday, May 7 at Spokane Valley.

Area All-League athletes were invited to take part in this event. This was a six team event made up of players that are within about a three hour radius of Spokane.

May 11, Clearwater Tribune

